Federal support for local law enforcement

The Trump administration is looking to strengthen local law enforcement agencies in a recent executive order, promising to maximize the use of federal resources to improve officer training, increase pay and benefits, and enhance prison security.

“It’s absolutely great to hear support from the federal government,” said Lieutenant Jared Wilson, the President of the San Diego Police Officers Association.

SDPOA is the union representing all sworn police officers and recruits within SDPD.

“Law enforcement throughout this country is underpaid," Wilson said. "Officers in big cities are under more scrutiny than ever, the expectations are higher. The way you recruit and retain more people is paying them a fair and equitable wage so to hear that is deeply encouraging.”

The order calls for increased collaboration between federal and local law enforcement through homeland security task forces. Wilson says these groups help prevent and track fentanyl from coming across the border.

“It's very important that the federal government, which has the money and the resources to do these large-scale operations, supports local law enforcement, involves us. That we communicate and collaborate together.”

“Do you think further down the line the administration will hope for more collaboration when it comes to immigration enforcement?”

“I know they want to do that," Wilson said. "We certainly don’t have the resources here. State law prevents us from doing immigration enforcement in San Diego.”

The administration is also looking to create tougher sentences for people who commit crimes against officers. The order calls on the Attorney General to provide legal resources for officers in misconduct lawsuit and to send surplus military assets for local crime prevention. Wilson believes that would come in the form of more bulletproof vests, patrol cars, and shields, but he’s not sure how this order will play out.

“I would take that executive order as more of broad guidance and federal support, and then it will be up to federal agencies, Department of Justice, Homeland Security to actually implement that.”

Wilson says it could be months before SDPD sees actual changes. I reached out to the San Diego Police Department for a comment, a representative told me they are not discussing federal actions.

