SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A brother and sister were indicted Thursday for allegedly laundering more than $42 million in drug trafficking proceeds through at least 22 California-based shell corporations.

Jesus Vazquez Padilla, 50, of Tijuana, and Monica Vazquez, 48, of Chula Vista, are accused of using around 85 bank accounts in the U.S. to transfer drug money to Mexican bank accounts.

According to the indictment, the pair worked as corporate officers for San Diego-based OSVA Incorporated and Jeva International, Inc., and deposited large amounts of cash into corporate bank accounts they opened.

They allegedly laundered $42,276,668, with around 95% of that transferred to Mexico, while the remainder was kept by the siblings as payment for their services.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said the investigation into the siblings was led by agents from the Internal Revenue Service, who looked into "hundreds of financial transactions" that allegedly occurred between 2015 and 2019.