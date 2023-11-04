Federal government moves to confiscate mega yacht seized from alleged Russian oligarch

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) — After letting a mega yacht seized from an alleged Russian oligarch sit in San Diego bay for nearly 18 months, the federal government is now beginning the process of trying to officially confiscate it.

The Amadea was seized in Fiji and arrived in San Diego in June of 2022. According to court documents obtained by ABC 10News, federal prosecutors allege that the yacht is owned by Suleiman Kerimov, a Russian billionaire who was sanctioned following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Kerimov had the ship custom-built at a reported cost of $300 million dollars. It's considered one of the most lavish mega yachts in the world. "Even in our jaded industry, the yacht behind me is a superstar," said yacht expert Todd Roberts, President of Marine Group Boat Works, a ship yard in Chula Vista that works on mega yachts, though not contracted to work on the Amadea.

While the government may hope to win the case to confiscate the yacht and sell it, that may be a tricky proposition. “Nobody really wants international law to be designed in a way where countries can just sort of seize other country’s assets and actually confiscate them," explained University of San Diego law professor Craig Barkacs.

He says it is not legally clear that the United States has the right to confiscate the ship, even after seizing it. There are a number of United States and international laws that could be at play. He points out that the seizure of the ship for violating sanctions is more of a political decision than a legal one.

Even the ownership of Amadea by Kerimov is being challenged, with a counter lawsuit filed on behalf of another man who claims to be owner of the yacht. Barkacs says the court battle could last a long time. “The answer to your question is, I don’t want to sound too cynical here, but 'in perpetuity' comes to mind.”

Meanwhile, the government is stuck with the ship. Roberts says it must be maintained because letting it rot would lead to leaks and environmental damage to the bay. He estimates the cost of paying for fuel to power the generators, plus maintenance, and the salaries of the 20-30 person crew living full-time on the yacht to be between $4-6 million annually.

If it wins in court, the government could sell Amadea to recoup its money. But for now, it will remain parked in its spot next to Pepper Park.

“If the boat’s going to sit anywhere, it’s great that it’s here in San Diego," Roberts said.