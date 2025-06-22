Federal funding freeze could interrupt science learning for thousands in City Heights

CITY HEIGHTS, Calif. (KGTV) — At the Ocean Discovery Institute, it’s not just fun and games for kids attending this year's summer camp. They’re diving deep into science, from microscopes to marine life.

Each year, the nonprofit welcomes nearly 10,000 young minds from City Heights, all tuition-free.

The impact starts early. Rudy Vargas was just 15 year old when he joined one of their programs in Baja, studying island ecosystems up close.

Ocean Discovery Institute Rudy Vargas studying marine life in Baja at 15

“When I think about my experience at Ocean Discovery Institute, one of my fondest memories is really contributing back to science," Vargas said.

He went off to get a double major in political science and environmental studies, and then turned that early spark into purpose.

He’s is now a member of the Ocean Discovery Institute’s Board of Directors.

"It's definitely full circle when I come to the programs," Vargas said. "When I'm sitting in those board meetings, I remember that somebody was doing that for me 20 years ago when I was a kid. Now I get that opportunity to pay it forward and continue providing experiences for our community members here in City Heights.”

The organization has taken on this role in the community for 25 years, but this fall, things could change.

A $350,000 funding freeze means fewer students could take part, unless help comes in.

"Not only are we dipping into our reserves, we're also making a call out to the community," Vargas said.

With reserves running low, they’ve launched a new monthly giving campaign to help restore funding and opportunity.

“I know that every day that we struggle to be able to bring in those funds, its one less opportunity for a community member just like me who's grown up here in City Heights," Vargas said.

If you’d like to help support the Ocean Discovery Institute, head to their website for more information on how to donate.