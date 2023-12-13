FDA approves human trials for Parksinson's treatment

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The FDA recently approved human trials for Parkinson's treatment for patients. Biologist Jeanne Loring researched these treatments to help patients with Parkinson's in La Jolla.

The treatment research includes taking stem cells from a person with Parkinson's, growing them in a culture dish, and turning them into Pluripotent stem cells, which can be developed into every cell type in the body.

This allows the cells to return to dopamine neurons in the patient's brain. The new dopamine then replaces the lost dopamine due to Parkinson's.

"The cells are intended to restore that so that people don't have to take drugs in order to supplement their dopamine, and that they should be able to have at least partially and hopefully fully restored to their healthy state," Loring said.

