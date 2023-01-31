Watch Now
FBI San Diego: Man suspected in attempted bank robbery turns himself in

Suspect in attempted robbery of Bank of America branch on East 8th St. in National City (Jan. 18, 2023).
Posted at 10:15 AM, Jan 31, 2023
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man suspected of attempting to rob a bank in National City surrendered to the Escondido Police Department, the FBI in San Diego announced Tuesday.

The attempted robbery occurred around 4:30 p.m. Jan. 18 at a Bank of America branch at 235 East Eighth Street, authorities said.

The man entered the bank and gave a teller a note demanding money, according to authorities.

When the teller did not give the suspect any money, he left the premises on foot, according to officials.

FBI San Diego sent out a bulletin with the suspect's picture, possibly leading to the suspect opting to surrender to police.

The suspect's name was not immediately released.

