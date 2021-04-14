FBI, San Diego law enforcement carry out multiple raids

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- As many as a dozen people were detained as the FBI, with assistance from local law enforcement, served warrants at several homes in San Diego early Wednesday morning.

ABC 10News learned FBI agents, SWAT officers, and members of the San Diego and Chula Vista departments were involved in the operation.

The ABC 10News Breaking News Tracker was in front of a home in City Heights as flash bangs were deployed and agents and SWAT officers raided the house. Following that raid, several people were seen being handcuffed and agents removed boxes of evidence.

At least three other homes in City Heights were searched by law enforcement teams.

The San Diego office of the FBI told ABC 10News the agency was “conducting court authorized law enforcement activity” and the U.S. Attorney’s Office would provide additional information later in the day.