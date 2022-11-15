Watch Now
Father stabs son in chest during altercation in Mission Bay Park

A father and son were hospitalized after an altercation led to a stabbing.
Posted at 6:23 AM, Nov 15, 2022
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A father and son were transported to a hospital after suffering non-life-threatening stab wounds following an altercation with each other in Mission Bay Park, authorities said Tuesday.

Just before 11 p.m. on Monday, the 27-year-old son began punching his 56-year-old father near the boat launch, authorities said.

During the fight, the dad took out a knife and stabbed his son in the chest, which also resulted in lacerations to the son's fingers. The dad also suffered lacerations to his fingers, the San Diego Police Department said.

SDPD's Northern detectives are investigating the altercation.

