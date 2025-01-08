Father runs across U.S. in daughter's memory, stopping in Carlsbad

A grieving father is on an extraordinary journey of healing, running through all 48 lower states to honor his late daughter and inspire others coping with loss.

Joshua Nehring, who tragically lost his 13-year-old daughter, Lilli, in a car crash in 2017, passed through Carlsbad on Tuesday as part of his mission, stopping to share his story with ABC 10News.

Turning Grief Into Purpose

Lilli loved the ocean, and Joshua says it brings him closer to her memory.

“We got family pictures just five days before she passed, on the beach. So anytime I come to the ocean, I think of her,” Joshua shared, describing Lilli as an old soul with boundless enthusiasm.

The Survivors Black Pearl Project

In June, Joshua embarked on his journey to run across all 48 lower states, founding The SRVIVRS Black Pearl Projectto raise awareness and provide support for grieving families.

Through his campaign, he connects with families along the way and online, listening to their stories and sharing his message of resilience.

“When we meet people that are kind of in that dark spot, to share with them that there's a way to make light and to see that hope come on in their eyes — that's magic,” Joshua said. Each day, he wears the name of a loved one lost. He's currently averaging about 40 miles per day.

“Honestly, there are days where I'm just like, I am so done. But I still have 15 or 20 miles to go. You just have to keep going.”

As Joshua discussed with ABC 10News reporter Madison Weil, his journey is more than a physical feat; it’s a metaphor for grief.

“Just keep going, even if it’s one slow step at a time."

You can learn more about the SRVIVRS Black Pearl Project and follow Joshua’s journey HERE.