Father Joe’s Villages hosts annual Christmas luncheon for San Diego’s homeless

Father Joe’s Villages brought joy and comfort to more than 1,000 San Diegans experiencing homelessness during their annual Christmas luncheon on Monday.

Attendees were treated to tables filled with festive dishes, sweet treats, and even a hot cocoa station.

“I could cry right now. I'm so grateful,” said Anita Wiggins, a guest at the luncheon who has been receiving support from Father Joe’s Villages since July. For Anita, the organization has provided much-needed shelter, meals, and emotional support during a challenging time.

“My plans for Christmas is to be joyous, happy, and enjoy my new family,” said Anita.

In addition to the meal, each guest received a care package containing toiletries, socks, and other essentials to help them stay warm through the winter.

Deacon Jim Vargas, President and CEO of Father Joe’s Villages, emphasized the importance of creating a sense of belonging during the holidays.

“These individuals, to a large degree, feel as if they've been abandoned; they feel isolated. So it’s extremely important…we get to show them the compassion and the love that we have for them.”

