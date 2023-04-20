Father Joe's to open virtual thrift store to help fund homeless services

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Homeless service provider Father Joe's Villages will launch an online thrift store on Monday, April 24, intended to expand the nonprofit's reach and fund programs and services, it was announced Thursday.

The store will sell gently used clothing, jewelry, entertainment, household goods, accessories, electronics and other items donated by supporters, with all the revenue going toward helping homeless individuals and families, a statement from the organization read.

"With over 8,000 individuals experiencing homelessness on any given night in San Diego, our compassionate and varied solutions are more necessary than ever," said Deacon Jim Vargas, president and CEO of Father Joe's Villages.

"Clothing donations help to power our online and retail stores, and now our supporters have the opportunity to help us raise funds for services from wherever they are, while helping to reduce the carbon footprint."

The online thrift store -- available at my.neighbor.org/shop/#-- will feature promotions for its customers during the first four weeks of its launch. Promotions include:

