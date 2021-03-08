Father injured in hit-and-run crash at Food 4 Less parking lot

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A 47-year-old man who was buckling his child in a car seat was hit by a vehicle and seriously injured in a Food 4 Less parking lot in the El Cerrito area on Sunday, San Diego police said.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. in the parking lot of the grocery store on University Avenue west of College Avenue. The driver didn’t stop after the crash, police said.

The vehicle was going west through the parking lot when the driver veered left for unknown reasons and struck the man, pinning him against his 2017 Toyota Corolla, police said.

The impact pushed the Corolla counterclockwise into another parked vehicle.

The man suffered serious injuries, including a pelvic fracture, and was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said. His 7-year-old son was not hurt.

The hit-and-run driver fled west out of the parking lot. A description of that person's car was not immediately available.

Anyone with information on this crash was asked to call the SDPD at 619-531-2000 or 858-484-3154. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 888-580- 8477.