Father and son sentenced for stealing millions in postal money orders

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A former U.S. Postal Service employee and his son who cashed out millions from stolen postal money order forms were sentenced in San Diego federal court Wednesday to federal prison terms.

Dewayne Morris Sr., 65, and Dewayne Morris Jr., 41, both of Inglewood, were charged along with several other defendants with using the stolen money orders to open bank accounts, withdraw cash and spend the money on luxurious purchases such as cars and "extravagant vacations," according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The money orders were taken from a post office where Dewayne Morris Sr. worked as a supervisor, according to prosecutors, who said they were worth over $5.1 million.

The Morrises were convicted last year by a San Diego federal jury and on Wednesday, the younger Morris was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison, while his father received a seven-year sentence.

In addition to the thefts, prosecutors say Dewayne Morris Jr. threatened one of the witnesses in the case and tried to get that person to deny in a recording that Morris Jr. gave him postal money orders. Both Morrises were convicted of conspiracy and bank fraud, while Morris Jr. was additionally convicted of witness tampering.

