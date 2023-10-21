Father and son head to DC to lobby for Ukrainian support

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — A father and son from San Diego are heading to Washington DC on Saturday to lobby for support for Ukraine.

Some Ukrainians fear support may dwindle as war nears its second year and a new war has begun in the Middle East.

ABC 10News spoke with Jonathan Brook and his 13-year-old son Arthur ahead of their trip.

Jonathan has made seven trips to Ukraine so far – photographing first responders on the frontlines.

“Here are the firefighters rescuing people from an apartment building that was rocketed near Kyiv,” said Jonathan, showing ABC 10News his photographs.

Jonathan has also brought back remnants of war: pieces of missiles and shrapnel.

“It gives people an extra dimension of connection to what is going on over there,” he said.

It’s all part of an effort to raise support for Ukraine back here in the U.S.

“It’s heartbreaking because these are people just like me living in towns just like where I live but it’s exploded and destroyed,” said 13-year-old Arthur, ahead of their trip to D.C.

Jonathan says their main objective is to get extra protective gear and supplies for Ukrainians in need.

“We recently brought 700 chemical suits and 700 bulletproof vests,” he said .

This week President Biden sent an urgent budget request to congress to continue helping both Israel and Ukraine.

“It’s a smart investment that’s going to pay dividends for American security for generations and help us keep American troops out of harm’s way,” Biden said on Thursday.

Jonathan says Ukrainians are grateful and hope more help is on the way: “The Ukrainian firefighters that I’m working with are asking me…what we can do to inspire Americans that there is still a huge need? Lifesaving support is still needed.”

You can learn more and donate to Jonathan's cause helping Ukrainian first respondersHERE.