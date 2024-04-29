Fatal motorcycle crash on I-8 leaves one dead, one injured

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Interstate 8 in the Midway District on Saturday afternoon, leaving another individual with severe injuries, authorities said.

At approximately 3:30 p.m., the male motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on I-8 with a 19-year-old female passenger, just west of the Rosecrans Street offramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officials said the man was spilling lanes at an unknown speed when he collided with the rear of a stationary Ford truck, due to heavy traffic.

Both the driver of the motorcycle and the passenger were ejected from the vehicle upon impact. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the woman sustained major injuries and was transported to a local hospital, CHP said.

The driver of the Ford, a 59-year-old man from Murrieta, remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Authorities said initial assessments did not suggest impairment as a factor for the driver of the Ford. However, a toxicology report is pending to determine if alcohol and/or drugs played a role in the motorcyclist's actions.

CHP is actively investigating the crash. Anyone seeking information regarding the dead are advised to contact the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.