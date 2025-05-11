Watch Now
Fatal crash as vehicle overturns on 94 freeway in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — At least one person was killed today when a vehicle overturned and landed on a divider of the Martin Luther King Jr. (94) Freeway in San Diego.

The single-vehicle crash occurred around 5:40 p.m. Saturday on the westbound 94 east of Wabash Boulevard (state Route 15), according to the California Highway Patrol. It happened near Cedar Ridge Park.

There was no indication of how many people were inside the vehicle, described only as red.

The Medical Examiner's office was called to the scene.

