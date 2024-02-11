Fatal car crash turned fire kills 20-year-old driver

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A 20-year-old man was killed today after crashing his car into a light pole, causing the vehicle to catch fire in a residential San Diego neighborhood.

The crash occurred at around 4:23 a.m. Sunday on an open roadway at 6900 Genesee Avenue in the University City neighborhood near Rose Canyon Trail, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The victim was driving a 2021 Tesla Model 3 northbound on Genesee when he made an unsafe movement to the right of the road and struck a curb, the department said.

``The vehicle continued forward and struck a light pole. The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames and the driver was pronounced deceased at the scene,'' police said.

The victim has not been identified, and there were no other reported injuries.

No further information was available.

Authorities urged anyone with information about the accident to call the SDPD or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.