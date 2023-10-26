Farmers' market manager receiving death threats after filing restraining order against street performer

(KGTV) SAN DIEGO — A video has gone viral on Instagram. It shows rapper Joe Dreamz being issued a restraining order in Little Italy. It now has more than nine million views. Dreamz is not allowed within 100 yards of the farmers' market.

"I was shocked that something like that was even legal. The next thing on my mind was how to turn trash into treasure," said Dreamz.

He has been performing at the market for several months. Dreamz has also posted several videos of Brijet Myers, the manager of the farmers' market. She asks him to turn the music down and calls police.

"There have been times when the volume has been high historically I will admit to that," said Dreamz.

But Dreamz says recently he has performed near the fountain, which he says drowns the music out.

"The way the buildings are in that piazza, sound just ricochets off the buildings," said Brijet Myers, manager of the Little Italy Mercato Farmers' Market.

Myers says she has never asked Dreamz to leave, but simply to turn the music down. Myers says as a result of the videos he took of her, she is being harassed. That’s why she filed the restraining order.

"I have received 100 death threats. People are calling my personal cell phone. People are posting about my kids' school and stuff. It is really frightening," said Myers.

"Death threats are wrong. I hope Brijet is safe. If you follow me on social media, do not harass her. There are a lot of people who do not follow me and see the video," said Dreamz.

Dreamz says if the threats continue, he will consider taking the videos down. A court hearing is scheduled for November 9th.

In that hearing a judge could either drop the restraining order or extend it. That could determine if Dreamz will perform at the farmers' market again.

