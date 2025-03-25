Fans repaint destroyed Padres mural, making it "bigger and better"

NORTH PARK, Calif. (KGTV) — "I have been a Padres fan since I was a kid. I grew up, a 10 minute drive from Jack Murphy Stadium watching them play," Christopher Konecki said.

Konecki is using his passion for the team and his talent to create a new Padres mural. It's located on University Avenue in North Park.

This comes a month after another Padres mural down the block, he and muralist Carly Ealey painted, was ruined.

"We did our first Padres mural last year during the playoffs. It was a big success and super fun. After the season it was defaced by some graffiti," Konecki said.

Fans quickly stepped in to help. Marco Cazares started a GoFundMe campaign and group chat to get the mural restored. They hit their goal, raising more than $5,000.

"It’s not just about baseball. It’s about San Diego. It is about us fans. It is about turning something disappointing into something bigger, brighter and bolder," Cazares said.

Most of the mural will be done by opening day, which is on Thursday!

Go Padres!