Fans react to possible parade for the Aztecs this Saturday downtown

(KGTV) SAN DIEGO — "I believe that we are going to win. I believe that we are going to win. We are going to be back again," says rapper Joe Dreamz.

He knows how to pump up the crowd outside Petco Park. Dreamz usually sings about the Padres, but on Tuesday he rapped about the Aztecs.

"We almost won the championship game and we lost to UConn, which was kind of lame but we are going to be back," he added.

Even though dreams of a championship have passed, Joe Dreamz hopes the team will be celebrated downtown.

"Why not? When is the next time the Aztecs are going to the championship? Cherish this moment and celebrate it," said Dreamz.

There's a lot to celebrate, especially if you are a 4th generation SDSU alum like Nicholas Hernandez.

"I am proud of this city. I am proud of San Diego State. I am proud of my kids who went there. My dad who passed away went there. I was really happy last night. He was happy somewhere."

Even though this is a first for the Aztecs, we spoke to many downtown who say they have been to other big sports parades across the country. They say there is nothing quite like it.

We spoke to a few students who were in Mexico City when the Mexican national soccer team made it to the World Cup.

"Everyone screaming. They were crazy, all the people. It was fun," said the student.

Aztecs fans hope the team will have another unforgettable season next year.