Fans pack North Park bar for World Cup watch party

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — Soccer fans around the world are watching the World Cup. On Monday, Team USA took on Wales. The match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Despite the match starting at 11 a.m. on a Monday, it was standing room only at Fairplay, a bar in North Park hosting a watch party.

“They’re passionate, they’ve either called in sick or taken a long lunch break,” said the owner, Adam Cook.

Cook is a lifelong player and fan himself.

“Soccer it’s our life it’s our passion,” he said.

All 32 flags of the countries playing in this year’s World Cup are hanging in his bar.

“We have the U.S. and Mexico right up front and center because we’re a cross-border town here,” Cook explained.

Fans of all ages showed up to support their team.

“It was very, very exciting. A lot of chants going on during the game,” said Genaro Salazar, a fan who has followed soccer for 40 years.

“I even went to the 94 world cup!” he said.

One of San Diego's very own, Luca de la Torre, who grew up in La Jolla, is playing for Team USA this year in Qatar.

Some of San Diego’s professional soccer players were also present at Monday’s watch party.

“So happy to be a part of this today…to be here and experience this moment,” said Charlie Adams, a player for San Diego Loyal. “It just shows how much the sport has grown.”

Showing San Diego...might just be a soccer town after all.

