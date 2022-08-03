Fans excited as San Diego Padres add new players to team

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Padres fans are pumped and ready to see the newest additions to the team take the field on Wednesday, particularly superstar outfielder Juan Soto.

The best word to describe what everyone is feeling is hope. There is a renewed energy for the team, a hype among fans as the potential for a World Series win is now within reach.

“We started going to the baseball games right away," fan Lelly Aportella shared. "And we fell in love with the team, all of us.”

Aportela has lived in many places throughout the years, but nothing compares to the love she has for San Diego and the Padres.

“Anytime that you go to watch a game, the energy in the stadium is awesome, the fans are super energetic," explained Aportela. "And the players, I love the players.”

But it’s the newest players that are adding to the excitement.

Over the last two days, the Padres made big trades that landed Soto, his Washington Nationals teammate Josh Bell, All-Star closer Josh Hader, and utilityman Brandon Drury.

And fans are already repping.

“Soto hasn’t even started, and people had jerseys already with his name and I’m like what?!" laughed Aportela. "How did you get that?”

Aportela said she thinks the new players might be an adjustment for the team.

“It’s exciting to see how they are going to mix in with the other players that are already here, and how that’s going to play out," she said.

But she believes it will all be worth it if this new team of hopefuls can potentially bring home a World Series title.

“I think the city needs it and the city wants it," Aportela explained. "I think it would be amazing, the city would not sleep if that happened.”

And when that day comes, Aportela said she is ready.

“I would just scream like a mad woman, I would," she laughed.

Hader made his Padres debut during Tuesday’s game against the Rockies.

Soto, Bell, and Drury are expected to meet with the media before Wednesday night’s game against Colorado.