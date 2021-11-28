Fans enjoy Day 2 of Comic-Con Special Edition

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Thousands of comic book fans returned to the San Diego Convention Center for the second day of Comic-Con Special Edition.

It’s the first in-person event in two years for Comic-Con.

Saturday is typically the busiest day for the convention.

From superheroes to Anime, cosplay and camaraderie were on full display at Comic-Con Special Edition.

"I'm a character from the show Miraculous Ladybug," Sophie Gaines from Arizona said.

"I'm Izuku Midoriya or Deku from My Hero Academia," Ashley Bowenpiscopo from San Diego said.

While this year wasn't nearly as jam-packed because of the smaller event, fans said they’re glad to be able to enjoy the event in person again.

"I've missed seeing all the cos-players... all the ones I know and meeting the new ones as well," Matt Jensen who dressed up as Batman said.

However, you can't help but notice a difference when you walk through the convention center doors.

"At normal Comic-Con, there's over 130,000 people. I don't even think that's half that many people at this con right now," Jensen said.

Comic-Con's website states Special Edition wasn't intended to be a large star-studded gathering like their summer events.

Instead, it's a safe, relaxed yet fun environment reminiscent of conventions in years past.

"It kind of feels more like that where it's a smaller floor, less people but it's still lively," Bowenpiscopo said.

Either way, fans said their favorite part is reconnecting with old friends and meeting new ones.

"Being yourself with those people. [It's] something that not a lot of people get real opportunities to have outside of this," Jahlon Escudero said.

Comic-Con Special Edition wraps up Sunday. The convention hasn't said whether it will return at full capacity in-person next year yet. The website said details for Comic-Con International 2022 will be released soon.

