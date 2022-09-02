Family's ranch damaged, animals perish in Border 32 fire

DULZURA, Calif. (KGTV) — As crews continue to battle the Border 32 fire in Dulzura, some families returned home Thursday to the damage left behind by the wildfire.

"It just moved so fast yesterday," Michaela Gaskins said.

Michaela Gaskins' came home to her family's ranch torched. They currently have no power or running water.

The fire destroyed multiple cars and buildings on the property, including her parents' chicken barn.

"We had between 25 and 30 chickens," Gaskins said. "Unfortunately, we lost all of them."

Gaskins also has two beloved horses, Dude and Rusty.

She said she and her mom were in town buying hay Wednesday when her sister called.

"She was like there's a fire on the property. You guys need to come home right now," Gaskins said.

However, by the time they made it back, the roads were closed. Gaskins' sister was able to grab the dogs but nothing else. She told her sister to set the horses free.

"If they were trapped there, that would've been horrible," Gaskins said.

Gaskins searched for the horses when she got back and posted a plea for help on Facebook.

She said someone found Dude, but he's in bad shape. Unfortunately, a neighbor found Rusty, who she's had for 14 years, dead at the bottom of a hill.

"I was able to say goodbye, which was hard. He's just a very important part of my life and my family," Gaskins said.

Gaskins set up a GoFundMe to help with property repairs.