Family says 'justice was not served' after man responsible for deadly shooting in Gaslamp Quarter is sentenced

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It was an emotional afternoon inside the San Diego County Superior Courthouse as Lord Gabriel was sentenced to 16 years behind bars for killing 25-year-old Johnny Garcia in July 2021.

"I see your face and you don't even feel sorry. You broke my family and my niece's heart. She cries up into the sky saying why isn't my daddy answering me?," said Julainy, Garcia's little sister.

The family's pain has been ongoing for two years.

"I look to the sky and wanna see his face," said Garcia's grandma

Garcia was shot and killed by Lord Gabriel after police say an argument started with words, then turned physical before escalating to gunfire.

It's unclear if Garcia was involved in the argument.

Gabriel fled to Arizona where he was caught shortly after.

He was sentenced to 16 years behind bars after pleading guilty to manslaughter,

"Pretty much tells us that killing somebody is okay. As a family we believe he should spend the rest of his life in jail," said Danny Garcia, uncle.

Gabriel addressed the Garcia family and the judge through his lawyer, who claims he thinks about the night he killed Garcia often.

"Mr. Gabriel knows there are no words. There is no apology there is no penance big enough to heal the pain he has caused," said Gabriel's lawyer.

Garcia was only 25 years old.

He left behind a daughter and a promising art career.

"Overall talented, loving, social, charismatic," said Alma Garcia, aunt.

Garcia's aunt said that Johnny would think the sentence wasn't right but would know that he is loved.

"I know that he's looking at us from up above knowing that our hearts are right," she said.

