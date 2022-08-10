Family-owned restaurant asks for community's help to track down vandal

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Wooden boards were securing the doors at Funky Fries and Burgers in El Cajon for days.

It's the third time this year the restaurant has fallen victim to vandalism, according to the manager.

"It's really infuriating because I've seen the guy- you know-not, being able to do something - it is frustrating," said Marlaina Hallack.

It's a scary feeling for Hallack, who is reliving the moments her family's restaurant was vandalized Friday night.

Security cameras were rolling when a person threw something through the front door- an hour and a half after closing time. Then comes back about an hour later to throw something through the drive-through window.

"At this point, it does feel like we're being targeted. This is the third time with just the windows," she said.

The first time was in March, and the second was in June.

"It's been over a few thousand dollars just replacing just the doors. That's not the time and effort that people come in and put in," she said. "That's just on repairs, so a few thousand dollars each time."

She said the incidents also impact sales.

"Starting a business on its own is extremely hard. Keeping employees is extremely hard," Hallack said. "When you have people vandalizing the place and making your employees and customers feel unsafe, it gets even harder."

She said she's had to call the police for multiple incidents involving the transients in the area, and while she can't pinpoint who the vandal is - she tells them if they need help to just ask.

"We'll do what we can. Our family has helped out in the past. Even now, we go and donate. We give out shirts. We give out food. We do our best to help out the community," Hallack said. "If someone is struggling. I think the best way of finding help is to ask for it rather than vandalizing the place."

The restaurant asks if you know anything to contact El Cajon Police.