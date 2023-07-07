Family of shooting victim creates foundation to help underprivileged youth

LINCOLN PARK, Calif. (KGTV) — The family of a man killed in San Diego's Lincoln Park neighborhood is turning tragedy into positivity.

SDPD said 27-year-old Tre'Von Stewart Jordan was shot at an apartment complex on the 4900 block of Logan Ave last August.

The family started the TSJ Foundation to help underprivileged kids play youth sports by covering the dues for families.

"It's just a good way to honor him in something that he loves doing and was passionate about doing," said Myneshia Stewart, Tre'Von's sister.

Stewart said she and her brother grew up playing youth sports. Tre'Von later became a coach for a local football team.

"We know firsthand how much it is, so we just want to help lift a burden," she said.

"Teaching life skills through football. That was our mantra," said

Eddie Wilkinson-Muhammad.

Wilkinson-Muhammad grew up with Tre'Von. He said Tre'Von was the reason he began coaching too.

"We did football, but it wasn't even really about football. It was about life," he said.

Wilkinson-Muhammad said Tre'Von was great with kids. He taught them how to stay out of trouble and overcome challenges.

"That's all we're about is trying to teach you that life's hard, but we can show you something that's enjoyable, that'll help through those hardships," Wilkinson-Muhammad said.

Next month, the foundation will hold a fun community event called TreDay on the one-year mark of Tre'Von's passing as a way to bring people together.

It'll feature a school supplies and backpack giveaway, free food and entertainment, face painting, sports, raffles, and more.

TreDay will be held on August 12 at Lemon Grove Park on Washington Street. If you would like to help out the foundation, send donations through Cashapp to $TSJORDAN95.