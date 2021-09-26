Family of PSA Flight 182 victim visits crash site on 43rd anniversary

NORTH PARK, Calif. (KGTV) — Saturday, September 25 marks 43 years since the deadliest airplane crash in California's history.

On September 25, 1978, 144 people lost their lives when Pacific Southwest Airlines Flight 182 crashed in North Park.

Every year on its anniversary, 144 names are written in chalk on the sidewalk at the intersection of Nile Street and Dwight Street to honor the 1978 PSA Flight 182 victims.

David Jacobson's sister, Andrea, is one of them.

"The memorable for Andrea Joy was her motto, and I live to it this day, and it keeps it immortal for her memory was 'Live, Love, Laugh,'" said Jacobson.

He says his sister was on PSA flight 182 traveling to San Diego for work. Shortly after 9 a.m., the jet airliner collided with a small private plane over North Park.

Saturday was David's first time visiting the crash site with his wife and daughter by his side.

"Obviously, very, very emotional," said Jacobson.

"I cried driving out but also almost therapeutic to come here and see where it happened."

"We just want something simple like a headstone that we can go, and we can reflect," said Edwin Lohr, former president of the North Park Community Association.

Lohr is part of the community group working to create a permanent memorial in the neighborhood of the crash site for the victims and help families like the Jacobsons keep their loved ones' memory alive.

"I know we can come here to this corner of Dwight and Nile, but we want to up the ante and give honor to those 144 that passed."

"I just hope that we soon see a permanent memorial that I can bring my future kids to and that we can always remember this part of my family's history and this neighborhood's history," said Makayla Jacobson, David's daughter.