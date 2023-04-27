Family of gas station assault victim asks for public's help in finding attacker

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - — The family of an elderly man brutally beaten at a gas station in Lincoln Park said he sustained multiple injuries, including broken bones, internal bleeding, and a concussion.

The gruesome attack happened on March 13 at the United Gas Station on 47th St.

"He doesn't understand why it happened to him, especially when he was trying to be a good Samaritan," said Shaelinh, the victim's niece.

She said her 52-year-old uncle, Dara, usually stops there for gas.

"He goes to work at four in the morning, so he pumps gas at night, and he heads home," she said.

SDPD said when Dara walked into the gas station, he saw a young man unconscious on the floor.

"He was kind of concerned because that's who he is. He's a really good-hearted man," Shaelinh said.

Dara tried to help wake the man up. That's when police said the man suddenly jumped up and began attacking him.

Crime Stoppers released surveillance footage from inside the store. It shows the man pushing Dara to the ground. The man punches and kicks him several times before another person pulls him away.

RELATED: Attacker sought in beating of man at San Diego gas station

"His nose was broken in two places. His finger was broken, and his whole left arm was broken as well," Shaelinh said.

The unprovoked attack left him physically and emotionally scarred.

"It took a lot of things away from him... from being outside, from him doing daily activities... from him to even do his favorite hobbies or even play with his grandchildren," she said.

Police are still looking for the man and a witness, who they believe knows the suspect.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with medical expenses.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspect is asked to call SDPD’s Southeastern Division at (619) 527-3536 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case.