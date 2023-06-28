Family of deadly Rolando hit-and-run victim beg driver to come forward

It’s been more than a month since 42-year-old Roger Callahan was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Rolando.

ABC 10News spoke with Roger’s family on Tuesday.

“Please come forward and turn yourself in so we can have peace and justice,” said Latrice Steward, Roger’s sister.

Police say just before 5 a.m. on May 20th, Roger was hit by a black SUV on El Cajon Blvd near 63rd St. Officials have shared these images of the suspect. They say the driver pulled over, got out of the SUV, moved the victim to the sidewalk, and then fled the scene.

“For somebody to do that to him…and just leave him on the side of the road like he was nothing…it’s evil,” said Latrice.

Family shared that Roger died from his injuries days later. They’re hoping someone with information, or the suspect himself, will come forward.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case. You can visit www.sdcrimestoppers.org for information on how to send a web or mobile app tip.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspect and/or the suspect’s vehicle is asked to call SDPD’s Traffic Division at (858) 495-7823 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

