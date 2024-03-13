Family loses father following a deadly fire in Santee

SANTEE, Calif. (KGTV) — A family member in Santee is thanking community members who made donations just 24 hours after a fire broke out at her childhood home on Woodside Avenue early Monday morning.

"For me, it is the biggest blessing they could give to my family, to my brother. I am eternally grateful for every penny," Samantha Bello said.

Her father, Vincent Bello, who lived in the home, lost his life. Her brother, who also lived there manage to escape. Bello says the fire started in her father’s bathroom and spread to the rest of the house.

"I believe my father was trying to get to my brother. That's how he got stuck. My brother lost everything. He wakes up, and all he can see is the flames. He is sobbing and says how big they are; he can hear Dad calling for him," Bello said.

Bello is now raising money for her father’s funeral expenses and her brother on GoFundMe.

"The only thing I can do is be here for my brother," Bello said. "I cannot help him rebuild his life financially. I cannot pay for the things he is going to need to go back to work. He came out with just his shoes and his work shirt. All he was able to grab was his pillow."

Bello says the cause of the fire was a space heater. ABC 10News reached out to the Santee Fire Department and is waiting to hear back.

To donate to the family, click here.

