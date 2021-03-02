Family forced to flee as fire engulfs Ramona home

RAMONA, Calif. (KGTV) -- A family escaped serious injury as a fire destroyed much of their Ramona home and three of their vehicles early Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported at around 12:30 a.m. at a home in the 24900 block of Abalar Way, according to Cal Fire officials.

A man told ABC 10News he woke up to noises coming from his garage and then saw a fire spreading. He then raced to wake up the rest of his family.

As the family members fled the house and firefighters arrived, flames engulfed a majority of the structure and spread to three vehicles parked in front.

At one point, as a firefighter worked to douse flames that engulfed a car, the fire briefly jumped onto the firefighter’s gear. That firefighter was not injured.

One of the residents said he was told Cal Fire suspected the fire began as an electrical fire in the garage. Investigators were called to the scene to determine the exact cause.

No one was injured in the fire.