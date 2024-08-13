Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Family escapes from fire at Solana Beach home

A family of four fled their Solana Beach home Monday night after a fire broke out in the garage area.
solana_beach_fire_081224.jpg
solana_beach_fire3_081224.jpg
solana_beach_fire2_081224.jpg
Posted
and last updated

SOLANA BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) – A family was forced to flee from their home in Solana Beach Monday night after a fire erupted in the garage and quickly spread.

Crews were dispatched to the 1000 block of Cerro Verde Drive just after 9 p.m. due to a fire spreading at a two-story house.

Two adults, two children, and a pet escaped from the home as flames fully engulfed two cars in the garage and then destroyed the second floor and the attic.

Firefighters knocked down the blaze before it spread any further, but the home sustained major damage.

Crews determined the fire ignited in the garage, but the exact cause is under investigation.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch Weeknights

Watch Weeknights