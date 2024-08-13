Family escapes from fire at Solana Beach home

SOLANA BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) – A family was forced to flee from their home in Solana Beach Monday night after a fire erupted in the garage and quickly spread.

Crews were dispatched to the 1000 block of Cerro Verde Drive just after 9 p.m. due to a fire spreading at a two-story house.

Two adults, two children, and a pet escaped from the home as flames fully engulfed two cars in the garage and then destroyed the second floor and the attic.

Firefighters knocked down the blaze before it spread any further, but the home sustained major damage.

Crews determined the fire ignited in the garage, but the exact cause is under investigation.

No injuries were reported in the incident.