Family disturbance turns into attempted kidnapping

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Police confirmed a man allegedly attempted to kidnap his grandmother early Monday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m., San Diego Police officers responded to a disturbance at an unknown location in its southern division. The disturbance escalated when the suspect allegedly attempted to kidnap his grandmother and refused to exit his vehicle, according to the San Diego Police Department watch commander.

The suspect was taken into custody at the scene, police said.

The incident is pending investigation with the SDPD. No other information was released, including the status of the suspect.