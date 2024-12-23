Family and Pets Displaced After Southcrest Fire; No Injuries Reported

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Crews battled a house fire in Southcrest today that

left a family and their pets displaced but uninjured, authorities said.

Firefighters responded to the blaze on the 1000 block of South 38th Street at 12:06 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire Department.

``Crews confined the house fire to one room,'' said SDFD. ``No one was injured. Six adults, one child, three dogs and 10 cats were displaced and will be assisted by (the) Red Cross.''

A total of 37 personnel -- including firefighters, medics and support staff -- responded to the scene, the department said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.