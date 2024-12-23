Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Family and Pets Displaced After Southcrest Fire; No Injuries Reported

The cause of the fire remains under investigation
sdfd_san_diego_fire_rescue_truck_text.jpg
KGTV
sdfd_san_diego_fire_rescue_truck_text.jpg
Posted

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Crews battled a house fire in Southcrest today that
left a family and their pets displaced but uninjured, authorities said.

Firefighters responded to the blaze on the 1000 block of South 38th Street at 12:06 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire Department.

``Crews confined the house fire to one room,'' said SDFD. ``No one was injured. Six adults, one child, three dogs and 10 cats were displaced and will be assisted by (the) Red Cross.''

A total of 37 personnel -- including firefighters, medics and support staff -- responded to the scene, the department said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Donate Today!

Donate Today!