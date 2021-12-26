Families, visitors enjoy Christmas day in SD despite rainy weather

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Saturday's scattered showers made for a cloudy, wet start to Christmas in San Diego County. Despite that, many people spent the holiday outdoors.

Visitors strolled along the waterfront in downtown San Diego while families enjoyed time together at the park.

"We had a pretty nice walk this morning under the drizzle," Yasser Haykal said.

Haykal drove in with his family from Santa Clarita.

He said he was looking forward to the perfect weather San Diego is known for.

"Usually, it's sunny and nice in San Diego... a little disappointing these last couple of days," Haykal said.

The weekend rain is the latest in stormy weather we've seen over the past couple of days across the region.

Storms rolled in Thursday night, drenching Mission Valley, Chula Vista, and other areas.

The widespread downpour continued through Friday.

But resident Michael Tillett said he isn't bothered by the change in weather.

"It’s a change from the usual so it’s welcomed. I’m from the East Coast anyway, so I don’t really mind it that much," Tillett said.

As for holiday plans, Haykal said his family has had to work around the rain for some activities.

"We were going to the zoo yesterday, but we postponed that for Sunday," he said.

Meanwhile, Tillett said the inclement weather hasn't hindered his plans.

"Not at all. All the bars are still open," Tillett said.

