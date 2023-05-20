Families raise $260,000 for pregnant moms, NICU support

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Erin Lambe wasn't sure her son would survive his premature birth.

“He was born six weeks early and spent over a month in the NICU on oxygen,” Lambe said.

It was an emotional period for Lambe. During that time, she says March of Dimes helped connect her to other mothers with similar experiences.

“I think that was what meant the most to me, was to talk to other parents who had spent a lot of time in the NICU,” Lambe said.

Now, Logan is a healthy six-year-old boy, strong enough to be a superhero.

“I’m glad to be able to bring Logan around, he loves to tell people he was born early, and he’s strong and healthy now,” Lambe said.

On Saturday, she brought Logan to the March for Babies at Balboa Park, surrounded by the same mothers who supported her after giving birth.

“It's such a stigma around mothers and having complications even getting pregnant," said Hinda Sittnick, a mother at the event. "And for a lot of people who have not had problems, it’s hard to support them. So hearing the stories; it helps us better understand our friends and sisters.”

ABC 10News' Anchor Kimberly Hunt emceed the event. Hundreds walked and raised more than $260,000 to go toward NICU family support, pregnancy care, and advocacy efforts across the nation. Click here if you'd like to donate.