Families demand reform, answers following in-custody deaths

Families with loved ones who have died while in custody gathered outside the Sheriff's Department Headquarters in Kearny Mesa on Wednesday. The group demanded reform and answers from San Diego County's new Sheriff Kelly Martinez.

They expressed concern that Martinez is stepping back on campaign promises to ensure greater transparency within the department.

Families held photos of their loved ones who died while in custody as they took turns sharing their stories.

"You lay in bed at night and you think what happened? How did it happen? What were his last minutes like?” said Leslie Crawford, the mother of Raymond Vogelman who died at George Bailey Detention Facility last October.

"My son was in really great shape on a Tuesday. On Wednesday he was dead and they don't know why. Because no one was watching,” she said.

"My soul is crushed. I am so sad all the time,” said another mother, Sundee Weddle.

Weddle says her son Saxon Rodriguez was arrested last year. Four days later she says he died of a fentanyl overdose in jail.

"The Sheriff's were responsible for my brother's death. It was preventable. How did he get the drugs inside the jail?" said Sabrina Weddle, Saxon’s sister.

Sabrina Weddle says the families here have expressed they wish to meet directly with Sheriff Martinez.

"We want answers and we want it in a group setting,” said Weddle.

The group says they want to discuss proposals which include improved transparency for families, mental health resources and training for deputies.

"We're all suggesting things that will prevent other mothers, other sisters, other fathers…from losing loved ones in custody.”

It’s been nearly a year since the California State Auditor's report on San Diego County jails was released.

On Wednesday, Sheriff Martinez released a statement reading in part:

“I have fully embraced the findings of the State Audit and I am focused on making the improvements that are necessary in San Diego County jails. It is my responsibility to keep everyone in Sheriff's custody safe and I will continue to focus on the advancements needed to do that."

You can read the full statement HERE.