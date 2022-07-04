Families celebrate holiday at Campland on the Bay

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — For Ralph Heck, Fourth of July camping at Campland on the Bay isn’t just a holiday it’s a family reunion.

A tradition that has been passed down from generation to generation for nearly 20 years.

And he’s not alone Robby Torrez, who is from near the Los Angeles area, has been coming down to San Diego every year to camp out for Independence Day.

Torrez adds,” Just kind of getting away from our little world out there."

Last year things were scaled back at the campground because of the pandemic. And now he’s excited things are back to normal, with the return of concerts, group competitions, and family fun activities Campland is known for.

And even though he’s from up north, Torrez says his family doesn’t mind spending the extra cash on gas. He says,” it's worth it because you aren't thinking about stuff like that."

And Heck agrees. He says, “You're going to go do what you're going to do no matter what it costs. If you want to be comfortable it's going to cost you."

Instead he’d rather focus on creating memories with his granddaughter Riley who he hopes will keep this tradition going.

If you’re interested in spending time at the campground, Campland is now accepting reservations.

