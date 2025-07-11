Families can find budget-friendly movie options this summer

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- As summer vacation rolls on, families are seeking fun ways to keep their kids entertained without breaking the bank. One popular activity is heading to the cinema, where several movie theaters are stepping up with budget-friendly deals.

Eliana Armenta, a mother of three children under 11, shared with ABC 10News her experiences of planning outings to the movies on a budget.

Summertime deals available at your nearest movie theater

"It's tough to keep them entertained while staying within a budget," Armenta said.

But many theaters in San Diego and across the country are offering moviegoers special promotions that can make watching a movie a relatively cheap outing.

Regal Theatre is running its Summer Movie Express, where movies are only $1. Caitlin Odiorne, the general manager, explained how it works: “It's every Tuesday and Wednesday ... it's about the first showing of the day between 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., and it's rereleases and for $1 films.”

During this timeframe, Regal also features a $5 Kids Pack that includes a tray of popcorn, soda, and fruit snacks, and they offer $3 Dippin' Dots as well.

On Tuesdays, Regal’s Tuesday Value Day provides all-day tickets for new releases at $5.99.

“That’s all year long ... you can come watch the new release movie for $5.99,” Odiorne said.

AMC Theatres is also offering deals for members of its AMC Stubs program. Members receive 50% off the standard adult ticket price, which typically ranges from $12 to $15.

Additionally, AMC members enjoy a 50% discount off concession items like a small popcorn and drink combo on those days. There is no fee to become a Stubs member; you simply need to sign up.

For moviegoers looking to watch shows before 4 p.m. on any day, except Tuesday and Wednesday, a 20% discount on tickets is available without needing any membership.

For those who prefer a prepaid option, Costco has an AMC package available for $39.99, which includes two movie tickets and a $20 gift card.

Eliana Armenta appreciates the affordability of a movie outing, stating, "For the four of us, it was about $30, which isn't terrible … So coming for a matinee definitely saves money having three kids; it's definitely a bargain to come early.”

With various deals and discounts, families can enjoy the big screen this summer without worrying too much about their budgets.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.