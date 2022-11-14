Families attend Balboa Park’s tree lighting for the first time since pandemic

The Old Globe Theater inside Balboa Park held its 17th annual tree lighting on Sunday.

It was the first time the festive Grinch-themed event took place in-person for families since the pandemic began.

ABC 10News spoke with families who have eagerly looked forward to the tradition’s return.

“It’s very special because now we can feel more comfortable being around people,” said Elia Jimenez, a mother in the crowd. “It kicks off the Christmas season.”

On Sunday, people who attended the play Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas! at the Old Globe theater exited the show and joined the crowd to witness the tree lighting performance.

"Some of the big themes of our show are tradition and community. So to be able to bring this back live and have San Diego come out and join us...it's fantastic," said James Vasquez, director of the play.

Families can reserve tickets and see the local show HERE. It runs through December 31st.

