Fallbrook fan makes memorable catch at Petco Park

Steve Reusch
Ground crews prepping Petco Park for the Padres Opening Day
Posted at 4:42 PM, Jun 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-24 19:42:09-04

FALLBROOK, Calif. (KGTV) -- The man who made that amazing catch at Wednesday night's Padres game is Fallbrook native and lifetime fan -- Ricky Magana.

Magana says after Manny Machado hit the ball, he had just enough time to think.

"I was like wait a minute that ball is coming towards me I have a chance to catch it you know."

The ball landed right in his outstretched hand, and even though it looked pretty effortless on television, Magana said he almost fell over the rail. Hewas surrounded by his childhood friends, including one who's a dodger fan.

Now that Magana has that ball, he's hoping his skills might earn him a signature from Manny Machado or the ultimate chance to actually meet him.

"I would probably start crying to be honest."

If Magana had a choice to bring someone with him, he would bring his uncle, an even bigger Machado fan. But Magana says that he has the ball and the game day memory either way, which is plenty of reason to celebrate.

