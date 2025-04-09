Fact or Fiction: Case flips phone when it detects having fun?

A video making the rounds online claims to show a new phone case that flips your phone over when it detects people are having a good time, so that you don't get distracted by your phone.

It's real, sort of.

Heineken released a video of the so-called ‘Flipper’ phone case.

The device is trained by AI to detect when it hears the word "cheers," which the company says is a universal sign you're out having a good time in person.

When it hears the word, a robotic arm nestled inside the case flips the phone over so it's face-down.

Unfortunately, it's just a prototype not available to the general public.