FAA projects Thursday as busiest travel day ahead of Fourth of July

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Thursday is expected to be the busiest travel day ahead of the Fourth of July, according to the FAA.

Many travelers arriving here at the San Diego International Airport saw many of their flight times changed, but Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said Friday morning that says airlines are back to a typical cancellation/delay rate.

Some travelers were nervous about making it to their destinations after a couple of days of flight issues mostly due to weather conditions across the country.

"Today concerns me," said Molly Chinnocks.

Chinnocks and her family are headed to Charlotte, North Carolina, but are uneasy because of what they've seen over the last few days.

"We've been checking our flight like every hour thinking we might not make it to where we're going," said Chinnocks.

Let's say their flight did get delayed or even canceled, what are their rights?

The U.S. Department of Transportation details your rights on its website.

If it's a significant enough delay or a cancelation, each of the major airlines is obligated to rebook them at no additional cost.

They are even entitled to a meal or meal voucher if they have to wait three hours or more.

If it's an overnight cancelation, travelers get free hotel accommodations.

"We got delayed yesterday, that's why we're still here," said the Bober family.

The Bober family was delayed because their flight was coming in from Charlotte and it was down to one runway.

But they are feeling a little better about traveling Friday.

"Looking at where the planes are coming from it's less likely that we'll see an issue I think," said the Bober family.

As of Friday morning, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said airlines are back to a typical cancellation/delay rate.

TSA said it's staffed and ready for the large volume of travelers.

If you are planning to travel sometime this weekend, make sure you give yourself extra time to get to the airport because there is construction.