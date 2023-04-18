Explosion in garage leads to fire at Poway home

POWAY, Calif. (KGTV) – An explosion in the garage of a Poway home led to a fire that forced a family and their dog to rush to safety Tuesday morning.

Poway Fire Department officials said the fire was reported just before 10 a.m. at a home in the 12900 block of Neddick Avenue.

According to fire officials, an explosion occurred in the home’s garage, sparking a fire that quickly engulfed the garage.

A family of four and a dog managed to escape from the home as crews arrived to battle the blaze.

Firefighters were able to knock down the fire before it spread any further.

Poway Fire Battalion Chief Jesus Ramirez said a preliminary investigation determined that “there appeared to be firearms and probably ammunition inside the garage.”

While fire officials do not suspect arson, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department Bomb/Arson Unit was called in to secure the firearms and munitions located at the home.

No injuries were reported, and the fire did not cause damage to nearby homes.

ABC 10News learned the Red Cross was heading to the scene to assist the family.