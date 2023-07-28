Experts warn hikers be prepared as excessive heat continues in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO — After several death on or near hiking trails in San Diego County this summer, experts are warning as the excessive heat continues.

"You don't bring enough water, you're going to go down and that’s where the rescuers have to come in and save folks,” said Nathan Judy, who works for the Cleveland National Forest.

Recently, a young man in died while mountain biking in Jacumba.

Then, on Wednesday afternoon, and 18-year-old man collapsed while hiking in Rancho Penasquitos after showing signs of dehydration.

“We’ve seen a lot of heat-related injuries,” said Judy.

When excessive heat warnings are in effect in San Diego County, the Cleveland National Forest typically close trails that receive a lot of sun exposure, including three sisters falls and Cedar Creek Falls.

“Check the trails before you go out there. Are they open? What kind of distance are those trails? You know, we really want people to assess their own physical conditions before they go out and go out for a hike.

The county also saw excessive rain over the winter months, which is now contributing to roughly waters on hikes with waterfalls or other flowing water.

In June and hiker died at Three Sisters Falls after drowning. Marking the second death on that trail in a matter of just two weeks.

"This was a very difficult rescue for the San Diego Sheriff's Department, it involved multiple agencies,” said Sergeant Anthony Abutin, who oversaw the recovery mission.

According to the sheriff’s office, the ASTREA, the helicopter used regionally to assist with rescues, has responded to nearly 170 rescue calls in San Diego County so far in 2023.

What you need:

