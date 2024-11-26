Expect delays at San Diego International Airport as busy Thanksgiving travel week begins

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - As Thanksgiving week begins, travelers were being advised to expect a busy travel season at San Diego International Airport, with the bulk of the travel expected to begin Tuesday.

Between Tuesday and Sunday, the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority estimates SAN will see around 460,000 people traveling through the airport. During the six busiest days, an estimated 76,000 people will head through the airport daily.

The estimates are roughly 4% to 6% more than last year at the same time, according to the airport authority. The busiest days will be Tuesday and Wednesday before the holiday and Sunday following.

For those heading to San Diego International to pick up or drop off, expect delays both from heavy traffic and the airport's Terminal 1 project with ongoing construction. The busiest times curbside will be between 4 a.m. to 6:15 a.m., 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and 8 p.m. to midnight.

To help avoid holiday travel woes, the airport authority offered some tips:

-- Arrive at least two hours early to avoid the busiest times

-- Make parking reservations at www.san.org/parking

-- Take the free San Diego Flyer shuttle service between the Old Town Transit Station and SAN. The electric shuttle buses operate seven days a week, with an average arrival time of every 20 to 30 minutes. The first pick up is at 4:45 a.m. and the last pick up/drop off at 12:30 a.m.

-- Have family or friends drop you off or use ride-hailing services