Expansion of Tijuana airport processing area complete

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — An expansion of the processing area between the U.S. and Tijuana International Airport is now complete.

The project added 6,945 square feet of space to the processing area within the CBX-San Diego terminal. Four additional double-stacked booths allow up to 16 more officers to process passengers during peak demand.

Leaders from both sides of the border gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony, highlighting the progress made in recent years. In 2015, about 60,000 people traveled through CBX annually. In 2021, that number skyrocketed to 2,386,253.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria spoke at the event, saying that access to the two regions is critical for local economies and travel.

“In some cases this facility has been able to become even more popular during the pandemic, introducing this slightly unusual way of crossing. You’re flying into one country but entering into another,” said Mayor Gloria.

Mayor Gloria went on to say that the work will continue. The next step is opening up the third port of entry, Otay East, with a goal of tripling the number of annual visitors to about seven million people by 2030. The plan is to open Otay East by 2024.

In addition, the Tijuana International Airport is in the process of adding an additional 484,000 square feet, which will be an additional wing. The first phase of the project is slated for completion in March 2022 and the second, final phase will be completed by December 2022.

“We have a wonderful but very small international airport in downtown San Diego. San Diegans love it, but increasingly they want to get to more places and they want to do it quickly and easily. CBX and our partnership with our friends in Tijuana really provides that opportunity,” said Mayor Gloria.