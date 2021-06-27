Excessive heat warning makes for busy beach day

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The excessive heat across the county made for a busy day at San Diego beaches, where the marine layer lasted into the afternoon.

"Skip the heat, have some fun," said Ann Jachimowicz, an Allied Gardens resident who came to Ocean Beach with her dog Coco.

The National Weather Service's warning began at 10 a.m. Sunday and lasts through 9 p.m. Monday. While the coastal areas will remain mild in the high 70s, the mountains will near triple digits and the desert could hit 115 degrees.

By 11 a.m., O.B.’s beach parking lot was full and the street spots around the beach were taken.

"Traffic wasn’t bad, Parking here was really bad," Jachimowicz said. "We come here at least three times a week and today we had to wait at least 15 minutes to find parking."

Sunday morning, hikers got their steps in at Cowles Mountain before it got too hot. Bernie Miles lives near the mountain - in San Carlos - but instead opted to head to Ocean Beach, where the temperature dropped what Miles estimated 10 to 15 degrees.

Miles said he and his family didn’t specifically come to O.B. because of the heat - but he wasn’t complaining about the comfort either.

"I’m okay with it," he said. "Especially when you live in San Carlos, when you come here, it’s a little cooler."

But what really would cool off Miles and the rest of his family was what they planned to do after their time at Dog Beach.

"We come out here because after this we go and have ice cream for breakfast," he said.