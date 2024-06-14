Ex-University City High School teacher pleads guilty to seeking sex from teenage girl

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A former University City High School science teacher and cross-country coach arrested last year for trying to meet with a teenage girl for sex pleaded guilty Thursday to a federal count of attempted enticement of a minor.

Sean Stevenson, 58, sought to pay $140 for sex acts with a person he believed was a 16-year-old girl. However, the person Stevenson had arranged the meeting with was actually an undercover police officer.

Stevenson was arrested Oct. 24 after he arrived at the pre-arranged meeting location with $140 in his car.

According to court documents, the investigation into Stevenson began with the arrests of a pimp and prostitute in April 2023. After searching the prostitute's cell phone, investigators found text messages between her and a San Diego-area phone number prosecutors say belongs to Stevenson.

The user of the San Diego cell number offered the woman "a finder's fee payment ... if she could provide him with an underage prostitute," court documents state.

The U.S. Attorney's Office alleges Stevenson told the woman, "The younger the better" and "Just keep it in mind if you come across any high school age girls."

An undercover officer later posed as the prostitute and in messages with Stevenson, offered her 16-year-old cousin for sex.

Following Thursday's change of plea, Stevenson is set for sentencing in September.

San Diego U.S. Attorney Tara McGrath said in a statement, "Instead of a protector, this teacher became a predator. These despicable acts betray the trust of students, parents, and the entire community."

